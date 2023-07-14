Last updated on .From the section Sport

Guernsey last won a medal at the isle of Wight's island Games in 2011

Guernsey's women won their first Island Games basketball medal in 12 years in front of a passionate home crowd.

The Sarnians beat Isle of Man 73-55 in the bronze medal play-off to emulate the third place they got in 2011.

Guernsey had topped their group but lost 74-46 to Cayman islands in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

"It's such an incredible feeling, the support today has been amazing, we're just all on such a high," Guernsey's Emma Hicks told BBC Channel Islands.

"It was such a good team performance and we battled hard for that, it's such a good feeling right now," added the Sarnians' Most Valuable Player.

Disappointment for Guernsey's Trebert

Jordan Trebert was the only Channel Islander to make a final

Guernsey's Jordan Trebert missed out on gold in the men's singles badminton.

The second seed - who was the only Channel Islander to make a final - was beaten 18-21, 22-20, 25-23 by Greenland's top seed Jens Nielsen, despite having match point in the second game.

Trebert also won bronze in the men's doubles as he and Stuart Hardy were knocked by the Faroe Islands.

"It's difficult to take, the first game I was on top and doing the right things," Trebert told BBC Channel Islands.

"I hadn't even really used my game plan fully, but the second game I started using more of the plan, but I think as it got a bit tighter I started to tense up a little bit.

"I had match point and I did things I shouldn't have done and it cost me."

Jersey's Matthew Bignell and Alexander Hutchings shared third place with them after they lost to Menorca.

Long-serving Guernsey badminton player Elena Johnson also bowed out of the Island Games with a bronze medal.

The 37-year-old - who has competed at six Commonwealth Games and won eight Island Games gold medals - lost in the semi-finals of the women's doubles.

She and partner Chloe Le Tissier went down 23-25, 21-15, 21-13 to Faroe Islands' Bjarnhild i Buo Justinussen and Sanna Thorkildshoj.

Guernsey got more bronze medals as Emily Trebert won made the women's singles semi finals while Hardy and Le Tissier won bronze in the mixed doubles.