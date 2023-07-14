Last updated on .From the section Sport

Sam Culverwell won the men's road race and was second in the time trial earlier in the week

Guernsey cyclist Sam Culverwell earned his second individual gold medal of the 2023 Island Games as he impressively won the men's criterium.

Culverwell won the race around the wet streets of St Peter Port by 40 seconds from Saaremaa's Jorgen Matt.

Jersey's John Pallot came third as he edged out the Isle of Man's Will Draper in a sprint finish for the bronze.

Pallot also also helped his island win team bronze, just ahead of Guernsey as Saaremaa beat Isle of Man to the gold.

Guernsey's women (left) took team criterium bronze

In the women's race Jersey's Flo Thomas won silver, finishing five seconds behind Gibraltar's Olivia Lett.

Her teammate Olivia Bridson was fourth while Guernsey's Karina Jackson, Hannah Brehaut, Danielle Hanley and Jamie-Lee Wright all finished in the top 10, while Katie Silva was 11th for Jersey.

It meant Jersey came second in the team event while the hosts were third as Gibraltar took the gold.