Rhys Hidrio has dominated the men's mountain bike races

Jersey's Rhys Hidrio continued his domination of the Island Games mountain bike events as he won the men's individual cross country.

The 32-year-old, who has already won individual gold and team silver at the criterium, beat Guernsey's James Roe and Bradley Vaudin to top spot.

Hidrio's win also helped his island win team gold to take his personal tally to three gold medals.

There was an seventh title for Guernsey after their women won team gold.

Hidrio finished 39 seconds ahead of Roe and more than two-and-a-half minutes in front of Vaudin as the Commonwealth Games rider showed his class.

"I'm ecstatic. I knew what I could do here and pushed myself really hard," Hidrio told BBC Channel Islands.

"The guys from Guernsey pushed me really hard as well on Tuesday and today, but to get the team one as well, we're just so happy, I don't have words for it."

Guernsey's women's squad of Megan Dowinton, Jade Packham, Johanna Petit, Kylie Vaudin, Chloe Woods all finished in the top 11 places to ensure victory in the team cross country.

Meanwhile Jersey's Emily Bridson won a bronze medal in the individual event.

She finished more than three minutes behind Western Isles' silver medallist Kerry MacPhee as Menorca's Nuria Bosch Pico won gold by 34 seconds.