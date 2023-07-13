Last updated on .From the section Sport

Alice Edwards (left) and Dawn Morgan won their third women's doubled gold medal eight years after their last triumph

Guernsey table tennis players Alice Edwards and Dawn Morgan denied Jersey's Hannah Silcock a third gold medal as they won the women's doubles title at the 2023 Island Games.

Edwards - an eight-time gold medallist - won a third women's doubles title with Morgan with the pair having won gold in 2011 and 2015.

The duo won 3-0 in the final against a Jersey pair that had not lost a game.

Meanwhile Jersey's Jordan Wykes and Luc Miller were men's doubles winners.

The number one seeds beat Gotland's fourth seeds Jonas Berglund and Max Hedbom 3-0 having beaten Guernsey's Garry Dodd and Ben Foss 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Hannah Silcock (right) teamed up with her sister Kathryn but failed to add to her singles and team gold medal

"We've lost out a couple of times this week, in the team event we lost to Jersey in the final which was a bit disappointing," Edwards told BBC Channel Islands.

"I didn't get to the singles final yesterday, which I was disappointed about, so it feels really good to win today.

"We were seeded two and were the underdogs, but we gave it our best and luckily it was enough," she added.

Singles champion and team gold medallist Silcock still has a chance of a third gold medal on Friday when she teams up with Wykes in the mixed doubles.

"We knew Alice and Dawn would be a very tough match," the Commonwealth Games player told BBC Channel Islands.

"We played well, wee communicated well with each other, we were quite unlucky, but they played better than us so they deserved it."