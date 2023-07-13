Last updated on .From the section Sport

Isaac Dodds won more swimming gold medals than any other Channel Islander

Jersey's Isaac Dodds ended the Island Games with seven gold medals after winning the 400m freestyle on the final day of swimming at the Island Games.

Dodds beat teammate Matthew Deffains for his fourth individual title to add to the three relay golds he won earlier in the week.

Jersey got two more golds as Robbie Jones won the 100m backstroke title and Gemma Atherley won the 100m freestyle.

Orla Rabey and Ronny Hallett added to their gold medal haul for Guernsey.

Orla Rabey won six gold medals - more than half of Guernsey's total, as well as two silvers and a bronze

Rabey won the women's 200m butterfly and helped Guernsey's women break the Island Games record for the 4x100m medley relay as she and Laura Le Cras, Ailish Rabey and Tatiana Tostevin took 1.34 seconds off the old best mark.

Hallett was 200m breaststroke winner and also helped Rabey, Hannah Jones and Charlie-Joe Hallett win a silver in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

Jersey's team won the title with Jones and Atherley getting another gold medal each to end their games with six and four titles respectively.

Jersey ended the meet with 15 gold medals, 12 silver and 12 bronze, while the hosts were second with 10 gold medals, 12 silver and 10 bronze.