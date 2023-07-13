Last updated on .From the section Sport

Andrew Bridgman had never won Island Games gold despite being on the podium in two previous games

Guernsey's Andrew Bridgman has taken Island Games sailing gold.

Bridgman won the ILCA 7 title on home waters after an impressive week of sailing where he finished in the top three in nine of his 10 races.

He ended with victory in the final race as he added to the silver medals he won in Gibraltar four years ago and the Isle of Wight in 2011.

Jersey's James Tilley won bronze as he edged out Aland's Thomas Lindstrom to get onto the podium.

Bridgman ended the competition on 20 points, six ahead of Aland's Per Shalberg and a further six in front of Tilley

Tilley was in fourth place going into the final race, but finished ahead of Lindstrom to beat him by a point and end Jersey's 18-year wait for a sailing medal.

"I'm really happy to get the gold in an Island Games, I can't ask for anything more," Bridgman told BBC Channel Islands.

"It's a lot of racing, it goes on all week and you've just got stay focused for five days.

"It's a hard slog, but it's great fun."

Mountain bike gold for Guernsey

Guernsey's women's mountain bike team of Megan Dowinton, Jade Packham, Johanna Petit, Kylie Vaudin, Chloe Woods

Guernsey took team gold in the women's mountain bike criterium.

Megan Dowinton, Jade Packham, Johanna Petit, Kylie Vaudin, Chloe Woods all finished in the top 11 places to ensure a seventh cycling gold medal for the hosts.

Meanwhile Jersey's Emily Bridson won a bronze medal in the individual event.

She finished more than three minutes behind Western Isles' silver medallist Kerry MacPhee as Menorca's Nuria Bosch Pico won gold by 34 seconds.