Shadine Duquemin threw for Jersey at last summer's Commonwealth Games

Jersey's Shadine Duquemin broke her own Island Games record to win her third discus gold medal - eight years after her last title.

The 28-year-old, who has competed at two Commonwealth Games, threw 49.34 to beat the best-ever mark of 48.58 she set when she won gold in 2015.

Duquemin, who also won discus and shot put gold in 2011 for Jersey, was almost eight metres clear of second place.

Meanwhile Guernsey's Abi Galpin won the women's 200m at Footes Lane.

"I'm pleased to come here and get the game record and the gold, that was always the plan," Duquemin told BBC Channel Islands.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with the distance, I wanted a bigger record, but the conditions were really challenging with a gusty wind.

"It's rare that I get to compete for Jersey unless it's the Commonwealth Games or the Island Games, so I love pulling on the Jersey vest wherever I am.

"I've competed here in Guernsey since I was a kid, so to come here when they're hosting a big event like this and actually see such an amazing crowd and see them running a large event on a big scale, and doing such a good job with it, is really nice as I have a lot of memories from this track."

Galpin wins 200m title in front of home crowd

Abi Galpin won bronze at the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar

Galpin upgraded from bronze in 2019 to gold at Footes Lane as she won the 200m title by ore than half a second from Ynys Mon's Ffion Roberts.

It added to the silver medal the sprinter won in the 100m on Monday.

Meanwhile Jersey and Guernsey both won bronze medals in the 5,000m.

Guernsey's Nicole Petit just edged out teammate and triathlon gold medallist Megan Chapple in the women's race while Jersey's Sam Maher was pipped at the line for silver by Gozo's David Borg.