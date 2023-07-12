Last updated on .From the section Sport

Jamie-Lee Wright has won three gold medals so far at the 2023 Island Games

Guernsey cyclist Jamie-Lee Wright out-sprinted teammate Hannah Brehaut to win the 2023 Island Games road race title.

Wright was one second ahead of Brehaut, who won time trial gold on Monday, with Jersey's Flo Thomas a further second behind in bronze.

Jersey's Katie Silva was fourth while Guernsey's Helena Duguid was sixth.

The results meant Guernsey won women's team gold, to add to their time trial team gold earlier in the week, with Jersey taking the silver medal.

"It was great we couldn't have asked for a better result," Wright told BBC Channel Islands.