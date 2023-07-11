Wednesday's gossip: Pogba, Kane, Scott, Onana, Rice, Hamer, Veiga, Cherki
Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, will be offered £128m over three years to join a club in Saudi Arabia. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian)
Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is keen to join Bayern Munich this summer as the Bundesliga champions consider submitting a third bid for the 29-year-old. (ESPN)
Bournemouth are ahead of Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves in the chase for Bristol City's English midfielder Alex Scott, 19. (Teamtalk)
Viktor Gyokeres is set to leave Coventry for Sporting Lisbon in the coming days with the Championship club anticipating a fee of up to £20.5m for the 25-year-old Sweden striker. (Mail)
Chelsea are preparing to make an opening offer for Lyon's French forward Rayan Cherki, 19. (ESPN)
Everton are interested in Manchester United and Sweden forward Anthony Elanga, 21. (Foot Mercato, in French)
Burnley have made Coventry's Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer, 26, their next target. (Telegraph, subscription needed)
Manchester United are edging closer to an agreement for Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Sky Sports)
Nottingham Forest are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for England keeper Dean Henderson, 26, and are also considering a move for Wolves' Portuguese goalkeeper Jose Sa, 30. (Telegraph, subscription needed)
Arsenal are hopeful of completing the signing of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, before the squad flies to the USA for their pre-season tour on Sunday. (Sky Sports)
Southampton are considering a move for Hoffenheim and Denmark winger Jacob Bruun Larsen, 24. (Mail)
Arsenal have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in the race to sign Celta Vigo's 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga - but Paris St-Germain are not interested. (Le10Sport, in French)
Manchester City are about to sign Manchester United's 16-year-old centre-back Harrison Parker in 'revenge' for United trying to sign their 16-year-old twins Jack and Tyler Fletcher. (Manchester Evening News)
