Jersey's gold medallist Lucy O'Sullivan has shot for Great Britain

Jersey's Lucy O'Sullivan won individual compound gold and led her island team a team title at the 2023 island Games.

The 2015 silver medallist took gold with Guernsey's Zoe Gray picking up a bronze medal on her home turf.

Guernsey's mixed compound team also won bronze behind the Jersey winners.

Guernsey's Lisa Gray won women's recurve silver, ahead of Jersey's Mollie Perrett in third as Guernsey won team silver just ahead of their Channel Island rivals who took bronze.

O'Sullivan was 43 points ahead of Isle of Man's Aalin George with Zoe Gray a further 29 points back, while Jersey were 116 points ahead of Guernsey in the team compound event.

Lisa Gray was 31 points off Gotland's gold medallist Rebekka Gannholm with Perrett just four more points adrift.