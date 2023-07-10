Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Wolves are closing in on re-sign Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty, 31, after his exit from Atletico Madrid. (TeamTalk) external-link

West Ham are hoping to land England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, for a fee in the region of £20m but Southampton value their captain closer to £40m. (Mail) external-link

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana's £43m move from Inter Milan to Manchester United is at an advanced stage and will be completed this week once the 27-year-old agrees personal terms. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of signing Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, 22, who is valued at £25m. (Mirror) external-link

Everton have made an enquiry about signing Manchester United's former England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 37. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have set an asking price of £50m for England defender Harry Maguire, 30. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Donny van de Beek, 26, could also be on his way out of Manchester United this summer with Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Crystal Palace interested in the Netherlands midfielder. (90 min) external-link

Montpellier's French forward Elye Wahi, 20, and Juventus' Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, are among the attacking targets being considered by Chelsea. (Evening Standard) external-link

Postecoglou says he 'hasn't had any assurances' on striker's future

Torino's Dutch centre-back Perr Schuurs, 23, is attracting interest from Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his backline without parting with a large huge fee. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester City are interested in signing English forward Stephy Mavididi, 25, from Montpellier. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle United could sell 26-year-old French winger Allan Saint-Maximin - who is wanted by some Saudi clubs - to help fund a bid for Leicester City's Englishman Harvey Barnes, 25. (Telegraph, subscription needed) external-link

Inter Milan are preparing to increase their bid for Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, from their initial £23m offer - but the Blues want £40m. (Times, subscription needed) external-link

Al-Hilal have informed Manchester City that they are ready to pay £60m for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. (CBS Sports) external-link

England right-back Reece James, 23, wants to become Chelsea's new captain - despite interest from Real Madrid. (Beautiful Game Podcast, via Mirror) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with 35-year-old unattached English striker Troy Deeney over a player-coach role. (Mail) external-link

Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 28 will join Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Lazio in a transfer worth £34m. (Goal) external-link

Paris St-Germain are now leading the race for Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (Independent) external-link

Luton Town want Blackburn Rovers' Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, 30, but have not met their £3-4m asking price yet. (Lancashire Telegraph) external-link

