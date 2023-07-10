Last updated on .From the section Sport

Natasha Forrest won the opening singles rubber in the women's team final

Jersey's tennis players have won women's team gold at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey.

Natasha Forrest won her singles rubber and teamed up with Antonija Sokic to win their doubles match as Jersey beat Gotland 2-1 for women's gold.

Guernsey's women won bronze after losing to Gotland in the semi-finals.

Forrest defeated Tzvetelina Havren 6-2, 6-2 before Sokic lost to Melliz Petkova-Mustafa by the same scoreline to take the title.

But the pair were 6-1, 6-4 winners over Havren and Petkova-Mustafa as Jersey upgraded on the women's team bronze they won four years ago.

"We were quite nervous in the second set, but we pulled through it, stuck to a plan and stayed positive and patient," Forrest told BBC Channel Island.

"Tash gave up the opportunity to play in the doubles," added Sokic.

"She has played so strong in the singles and i was really hoping to pull my weight in the doubles and we smashed it."