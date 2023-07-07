Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United hope they can complete a £35m move for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes to beat Aston Villa and West Ham to the 25-year-old England international's signature. (Guardian) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe thinks he might have to leave Paris St-Germain this summer as he is still not planning to extend his contract beyond 2024 and the 24-year-old's preferred option is to join Real Madrid. (ESPN) external-link

PSG believe Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer and, if he does not sign a new deal with the French champions, they will sell him to the highest bidder this summer regardless of who it is. (Sky Sports) external-link

Mbappe's first preference if he were to move to the Premier League would be Arsenal but he is beyond the budget of the Gunners and no contact has been made between the two parties. (Independent) external-link

Portugal forward Joao Felix is keen on a move to PSG but he could end up staying at Atletico Madrid, who want 100m euros for the 23-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan are stepping up their pursuit of Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris, 36, as they line up the Frenchman to replace 27-year-old Cameroon international Andre Onana, who is a target for Manchester United. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are keeping track of former winger Jadon Sancho's situation at Manchester United, although the 23-year-old is believed to want to stay at Old Trafford. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Sporting Lisbon have agreed a deal worth 24m euros (£20.5m) with Coventry City for 25-year-old Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is set to reject a lucrative offer to manager Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli to stay with the Spanish side. (ESPN) external-link

Mason Greenwood's 18-month exile from football could be set to end, with Atalanta interested in a loan deal for Manchester United's 21-year-old English forward. (Mirror) external-link

England midfielder Dele Alli has returned to training with Everton as he aims to get his career back on track, with Toffees boss Sean Dyche having told the 27-year-old he needs to "get fit". (Mail) external-link

The Football Association will offer Lee Carsley a new contract to stay on as England Under-21 manager after he led the side to the final of the Uefa U21 Championship. (Mail) external-link

Former Chelsea defender John Terry says he has returned to the Stamford Bridge club and is "working in the academy". (John Terry) external-link

