Last updated on .From the section Sport

Sarah Roe defended the 10,000m title she won at the last island Games in 2019

Guernsey and Jersey have both won gold medals on the first day of athletics at the 2023 Island Games.

Guernsey distance runner defended her 10,000m title as she won in a time of 35:56.01, 17 seconds ahead of Isle of Wight's silver medallist Amy Kelland.

Meanwhile Jersey triple jumper Lucy Woodward won gold by just 0.04m - her jump of 11.01 edging out Faroe Islands' Bara Jogvansdottir Glerfoss.

"It was a really tough race, but I'm so happy to have won gold," Roe said.

"The actual race itself was amazing, the crowd was so loud and kept us going every lap.

"I don't think you can describe what it's like until you're in the race, it was just so special.

"To compete in a home games is such a rare opportunity I just wanted to see if I could give it my all and get the gold," she added to BBC Channel Islands.

Sark shooters narrowly miss out on gold

Nick Dewe and Stefan Roberts are Island Games veterans, having competed for more than 20 years

Sark's Nick Dewe and Stefan Roberts were just one point off gold in the Olympic Trap team event.

The duo led until the final round of shooting, but Isle of Man's Mark Riley and Robert Watterson picked up five more points than the Sark pair in the last round to pip them to gold.

Guernsey's Darren Burtenshaw and Alex Williams won joint-bronze.

"It would have been nice to have finished on top of the podium, but that's the way it goes," Roberts told BBC Channel Islands.

"It was close, it was almost the same as 2003 when we last here, we missed the gold by one point there as well."