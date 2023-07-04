Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are ready to accept a bid this summer of between £45 and £50m for Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in a summer move for England defender Marc Guehi, 22, although Crystal Palace are asking for a fee of about £60m. (Football Insider) external-link

Thiago Alcantara is attracting interest from foreign clubs, including those in Saudi Arabia, although Liverpool have yet to receive an official bid for the Spain midfielder, 32. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal's £105m deal to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is close to being finalised, with the guaranteed portion of the fee expected to be paid to West Ham over three instalments. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among a large group of clubs who have shown an interest in Red Bull Salzburg's Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 19. (Guardian) external-link

Brighton's Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 25, has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense but must see if they can reduce their wage bill before knowing if the Brazil forward, 18, can join the team this summer, January or next summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barca have moved ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Turkey's Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, with AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund having ended their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, 18. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Guler has also received offers from Arsenal and Sevilla but would prefer to join Real Madrid. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Real have asked Inter Milan to name a price for Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 25. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Christophe Galtier have mutually agreed to part company and Luis Enrique will be presented as the team's new manager on Wednesday. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Mount's farewell message to Chelsea fans England midfielder says Man Utd move "right for me at this moment"

Brighton have renewed their interest in Ajax's Nigeria centre-back Calvin Bassey, 23, as a possible alternative to Chelsea's English defender Levi Colwill, 20. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Almeria say Everton and two Italian clubs have submitted offers for Mali striker El Bilal Toure, 21. (Diario de Almeria - in Spanish) external-link

England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, has decided to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan joining the race to sign him. (Metro) external-link

Southampton's Tino Livramento would prefer a move to Newcastle after Chelsea showed a surprise interest in re-signing the English right-back, 20. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are open to selling Folarin Balogun this summer and have set a valuation of £50m for the USA striker, 22. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are set to agree a contract extension with France defender William Saliba, 22, which will run until 2027. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

But Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 23, has said he wants to leave Arsenal this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have been offered the chance to rival Atletico Madrid for Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26. (90min) external-link

Newcastle's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 26, has emerged as the latest Premier League player to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League. (90min) external-link

Al-Ettifaq have made a concrete approach to new manager Steven Gerrard's former club Rangers regarding Scottish winger Scott Wright, 29. (Football Insider) external-link

Aaron Ramsey has held talks with Cardiff over a return to his boyhood club after the Wales midfielder, 32, was released by French club Nice. (Talksport) external-link

Former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta, 39, has offers from Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia after leaving Vissel Kobe. (RAC1 - in Catalan) external-link

