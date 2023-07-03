Tuesday's gossip: Kane, Gvardiol, Henderson, Aubameyang, Veiga, Livramento, Lavia, Onana
Bayern Munich are planning to make a second offer to Tottenham for their England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Sky Sport - in German)
Manchester City are preparing their opening bid for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, after opening talks with RB Leipzig. (ESPN)
Liverpool's England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, and Chelsea's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, are two of the possible signings being lined up by Al-Ettifaq after the Saudi club appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager. (Mail)
Paris St-Germain are pushing to beat Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, from Celta Vigo. (Guardian)
Chelsea have held talks with Southampton over a potential deal for their former right-back Tino Livramento, 20. Southampton value the England Under-21 international, who is also being chased by Newcastle, at £38m. (Mail)
Liverpool have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia and are preparing an opening offer for the 19-year-old, who Southampton have valued at £50m. (talkSPORT)
Al-Nassr have made a lucrative offer to Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, who is also a target for Manchester United. (CBS)
Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, will complete a £21.5m move to Bayer Leverkusen this week. (Sun)
Everton have told Almeria they are interested in meeting El Bilal Toure's release clause of 40m euros (£34.4m), although Fulham could make a move for the Mali forward, 21, if they sell Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28, this summer. (Sacha Tavolieri)
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will turn down a move to Lyon this summer as the USA winger, 24, would prefer to join AC Milan after agreeing a deal in principle with the Serie A club. (ESPN)
Newcastle are exploring a potential summer move for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 21. (Football Insider)
Brighton are interested in signing Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, from Ajax. (Athletic, subscription needed)
Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signing of France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22, from Nice. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Tottenham are trying to agree a deal to sign Clement Lenglet on a three-year contract from Barcelona, having had the France defender, 28, on loan last season. (Sport - in Spanish)
Tottenham are also edging closer to signing Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, 22. (90min)
Wolves are open to selling 26-year-old English defender Max Kilman this summer, despite rejecting an offer from Napoli. (90min)
Chelsea want to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, with Nottingham Forest among the favourites to sign the England winger, 22. (Football Transfers)
Manchester City are willing to offer Atletico Madrid 15m euros (£12.9m) for 23-year-old Spanish winger Rodrigo Riquelme, who spent last season on loan with City's sister club Girona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Leicester City are exploring a move for Manchester City's English defender Callum Doyle, 19. (Athletic, subscription needed)
Bordeaux expect Josh Maja to leave the club as the England-born striker, 24, is now a free agent and has not responded to the offer of a one-year extension. (L'Equipe - in French)
