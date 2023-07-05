Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham have made England forward Harry Kane, 29, an offer to remain with the club that would hugely improve his current £200k-a-week salary. (Guardian) external-link

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has met with Kane at the home of the Spurs forward as the German club try to sign the player. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

AC Milan have made an improved $24m (£18.9m) for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are preparing a bid worth £39m for Inter Milan's 27-year-old Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal have agreed a £38.5m deal with Ajax for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. (Standard) external-link

The Gunners are to take their summer spending to around £200m after agreeing deals for Timber and West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Telegraph) external-link

Newcastle are leading the race for Leicester City's England midfielder Harvey Barnes, 25, while Aston Villa and Tottenham are also interested. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea are preparing an offer worth £85m for Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Diego Arcos, via Football.London) external-link

The Blues are also interested in Southampton's Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United's new signing Mason Mount, 24, rejected a £200k-a-week offer by Chelsea to try and keep the England midfielder at Stamford Bridge in February. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa and Everton are among the Premier League teams keen on 19-year-old Leeds United and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool remain interested in 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who Chelsea want to keep. (Football.London) external-link

DC United manager Wayne Rooney says he wants to keep loan midfielder Lewis O'Brien from Nottingham Forest, with Sheffield United also interested in signing the 24-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

