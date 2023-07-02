Last updated on .From the section Gossip

RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, is close to a record £86m move to Manchester City. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Fulham manager Marco Silva, 45, has turned down a £17m contract offer from the Saudi Pro League. (iNews - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, wants a package worth at least £206m to join any club this summer. (Mail) external-link

Aymeric Laporte is attracting interest from Arsenal and Juventus, with the 29-year-old France centre-back facing an uncertain future at Manchester City. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan have made a bid of 14m euros for Chelsea and USA winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are keen to keep England right-back Kyle Walker, 33, who has been the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, and will offer the defender a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Brentford have agreed a club-record fee of £23m to sign 22-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-back Nathan Collins from Wolves. (Sky Sports) external-link

Serie A champions Napoli have seen a bid of 35m euros rejected by Wolves for another of their centre-backs, 26-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Fulham loanee Manor Solomon, 23, is set to join Tottenham, with the Londoners agreeing a five-year deal with the Israel international due to his contract with Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk being suspended. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

West Ham have made a formal approach for Leeds United's 24-year-old America midfielder Tyler Adams. (Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

Luton Town are in talks with Birmingham City to sign Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23, from the Championship club. (Mail) external-link

Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, is training with MLS side Inter Miami, following Wayne Rooney denying the England international will join DC United. (Mirror) external-link

Former Juventus, Paris St-Germain and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 45, has been offered a £25m-a-year deal to move to the Saudi Pro League. (Mail) external-link

Benfica are close to signing Juventus' 35-year-old winger Angel Di Maria, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Sergio Ramos, 37, has been identified as the next target for Inter Miami, with the MLS club keen on the former Paris St-Germain centre-back after the Spain international recently became a free agent. (Mirror) external-link

Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos will cost Nottingham Forest 'between £13m and £17m' if he arrives from Stuttgart, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli also interested in the 25-year-old Greece international. (Mail) external-link