Sunday's gossip: Hojlund, Onana, Bijlow, Tonali, Guler, Rice
Manchester United's bid of £30m for Atalanta's 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund has been rejected. (Corriere dello sport, in Italian)
Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed Manchester United's interest in signing the Italian club's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Mail)
United are also interested in Feyenoord's 25-year-old Dutch keeper Justin Bijlow as a back-up in case they miss out on Onana. (Mirror)
Newcastle's deal to sign 23-year-old Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is set to go through but could be delayed until next week. (Fabrizio Romano)
Real Madrid hope to rival Barcelona in the bid to sign Fenerbahce's highly rated attacking midfielder Arda Guler. The Turkish 18-year-old has a reported £15m release clause in his contract, which runs out in 2025. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
West Ham have removed Declan Rice as an option fans can personalise their replica shirt with as transfer negotiations with Arsenal over a £105m move for the 24-year-old England midfielder draw to a close. (Mirror)
Chelsea's 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill is expected to play a key role under new manager Mauricio Pochettino amid interest from Brighton, Liverpool and Manchester City. (Football.London)
Former Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 35, has announced he is leaving Turkish side Galatasaray. (Tribal Football)
Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, will complete a move to Arsenal worth £45m this week. (Mirror)
Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24, has become Arsenal's highest-paid player on £17m a year after joining from London rivals Chelsea. (Bild, via Goal)
English midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 33, says he would like to rejoin Leicester City after leaving the club for Chelsea in 2017. (SportBible)
It is unlikely Manchester United will sign Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, or 30-year-old Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst permanently after their loan deals ended on Friday. (Manchester Evening News)
