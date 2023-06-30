Saturday's gossip: Silva, Felix, Taremi, Azpilicueta, Lukaku, Rice, Fred, Pulisic, De Gea
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Luis Enrique will make bidding for Manchester City's Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 28, his priority when he replaces Christophe Galtier as Paris St-Germain coach. (90min)
The former Spain boss also wants PSG to sign Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, from Atletico Madrid. (Relevo - in Portuguese)
Manchester United are targeting Porto's Iran striker Mehdi Taremi, 30. (Jornal de Noticias - in Portuguese)
Chelsea have agreed to let Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. (Marca - in Spanish)
Chelsea are approaching an agreement with Inter Milan over a permanent move for their Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30. (90min)
West Ham hope to agree payment terms with Arsenal for the £105m sale of their England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, by Monday. (Sun)
Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, from his former club Manchester United. (Sun)
Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has an agreement in principle on a long-term deal to join AC Milan, but the clubs have yet to agree a transfer fee for the USA winger, 24. (ESPN)
Hakim Ziyech's proposed move from Chelsea to Al Nassr is off after the Morocco winger, 30, failed a medical. (Mail)
Ziyech was made a new offer with his basic wage reduced by 40%, but has turned it down. (CBS)
Chelsea will step up their efforts to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and hope a fee of about £80m can be agreed with Brighton. (Standard)
Manchester United will have to sell before they can make a move for Inter Milan's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Talksport)
United have asked 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, whose contract at Old Trafford has just expired, not to join another club in case they cannot find a new keeper within their transfer budget. (Sun)
Fulham want £60m for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, which would be a club-record fee for West Ham. (Football Insider)
West Ham are in advanced talks with Leicester City for English winger Harvey Barnes, 25. (90min)
Manchester United will have £65m remaining to buy a new striker once they complete the signing of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Mail)
Bayer Leverkusen might have to improve their offer to Arsenal if they are to complete the signing of Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30. (Mirror)
Brazilian forward Angelo Gabriel, 18, has completed the first part of his medical having agreed to join Chelsea from Santos on a six-year contract. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea have offered their 20-year-old English centre-back Levi Colwill a new contract. (Standard)
Marc Cucurella's agent has dismissed a report by Spanish newspaper Marca that Chelsea have offered the Spain left-back, 24, to Atletico Madrid as "fake news". (Metro)
Willian has rejected Fulham's offer of a one-year contract extension as the former Brazil winger, 34, is actively pursuing other Premier League offers. (Standard)
Fulham's English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, remains high on Tottenham's list of potential centre-back signings this summer. (Football London)
Manchester City will let Zack Steffen leave this summer, with Leicester City showing an interest in the USA goalkeeper, 28. (ESPN)
Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 28, is set to join Paris St-Germain on a free transfer after his contract with Inter Milan expired. (Goal)
