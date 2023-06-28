Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are ready to offer £80m to try and sign striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham after an initial bid of £60.2m for the England captain was rejected. (Sun) external-link

England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, is urging West Ham to accept Arsenal's latest bid of £100m plus £5m in add-ons. (Metro) external-link

West Ham boss David Moyes will go after Everton's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, Juventus' Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 26, and Manchester United's England defender Harry Maguire, 28, if Rice leaves. (Mirror) external-link

Man Utd are set to formally approach Brighton for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after making initial contact this week. (Sky Sports) external-link

The Red Devils will also hold talks with Chelsea this week to break the impasse over a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, who has a 40m euros (£34.5m) release clause has emerged as a target for Manchester City, while Liverpool and Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Celta Vigo man. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool have met with representatives of 22-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a 70m euros (£60m) release clause at RB Leipzig. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Wolves have accepted a bid of £7.5m plus £1m in add-ons from Leicester for England defender Conor Coady, 30. (Express and Star) external-link

Burnley have submitted a bid for Anderlecht's 18-year-old Belgian defender Noah Sadiki. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea are willing to let England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, leave for £15m and Nottingham Forest are interested. (Nottingham Post) external-link

Santos "wonderkid" Angelo, 18, who has represented Brazil at Under-20 level, is on the verge of completing a 15m euros (£12.9m) switch to Chelsea after Barcelona withdrew their interest. (GOAL) external-link

Uefa wades in... Uefa changes rules on long-term contracts

Leeds are interested in Liverpool's English defender Nat Phillips, 26. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Benfica president Rui Costa says Man Utd are prepared to pay 80m euros (£69m) for 22-year-old Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos. (Correio da Manha, via FourFourTwo) external-link

Metro back page