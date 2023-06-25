Close menu

Monday's gossip: Gvardiol, Jackson, Gray, Ziyech, Mina, Mount, Messi

From the section Gossip

Manchester City have tabled a bid of 90m euros (£77m) for RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, 21, with the Croatia defender described as Pep Guardiola's "dream player". (Sky Sport Germany - in German)external-link

Villarreal's Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 22, is set to seal a 35m euro (£30m) move to Chelsea after completing a medical at the club on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Mikel Arteta says he is happy at Arsenal and has played down reports linking him with Paris St-Germain. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal want to sign Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, 26, from Everton, with negotiations planned for next week. (Mail)external-link

Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 28, who is a free agent after leaving Everton at the end of the season, looks set to sign for Fulham. (Sun)external-link

Al-Nassr are hoping to wrap up a deal for Chelsea's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, early this week, making him the fourth player to leave Stamford Bridge for Saudi Arabia this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will allow 11 players to leave Old Trafford this summer as he bids to raise more than £100m to help transform his squad. (Sun)external-link

United are looking at Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, and Utrecht's USA international Taylor Booth, 22, after failing to make progress with Chelsea over a deal for Mason Mount. (ESPN)external-link

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to reunite with England midfielder Mount, 24, who he used to manage at Stamford Bridge. (Guardian)external-link

Liverpool are set to rival Tottenham for Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven, 22, who is open to leaving Wolfsburg this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Benfica after catching the eye with Fenerbahce. (Record - in Portuguese)external-link

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, who has previously managed Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Argentina, could become his coach for a third time after holding talks to take over at the 36-year-old Argentine forward's new club Inter Miami. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Fulham have made an approach to sign USA forward Brenden Aaronson, 22, on loan from Leeds United. (Mail)external-link

