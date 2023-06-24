Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are considering a bid for Paris St-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, 24, and "will not hesitate" to pay a big fee for the Morocco international. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are focusing on other midfield targets, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, 21, top of their list, after failing to make progress in their attempts to sign Mason Mount. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

United are unhappy with Chelsea after news of their failed bids for England midfielder Mount, 24, was leaked to national newspapers. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea will hold meetings with the agents of Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, next week over a potential move to the Premier League. (Express) external-link

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has asked the club to bid for Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, after pulling out of the race to sign England's Declan Rice, 24, from West Ham. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Three Premier League clubs are monitoring Arsenal's English striker Eddie Nketiah, 24, amid the Gunners' imminent signing of Chelsea's 24-year-old Germany forward Kai Havertz. (Mirror) external-link

Brighton have identified Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, 22, as a top target this summer after the Ghanaian rejected a new contract at the Eredivisie club. (Mail) external-link

Feyenoord's Slovakia centre-half David Hancko, 25, is the subject of interest from Newcastle United who are looking to bolster their defensive options. (Mail) external-link

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set for crunch talks with Chelsea, with numerous Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the 22-year-old England winger. (Express) external-link

Everton are interested in bringing Leeds United's Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, 19, to Goodison Park this summer. (Football Italia) external-link

Tottenham have named Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, 22, on a defensive shortlist that also includes Bayer Leverkusen's 24-year-old Burkino Faso centre-back Edmond Taspoba. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are set to sign former Chelsea defender Derrick Abu, 19, on a free transfer. (Mail) external-link

Serie A side Roma are in advanced talks to sign Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen, 25, with manager Jose Mourinho keen on the Denmark international. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are tracking Serbia goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, 23, who won the MLS save of the year award last season playing for New England Revolution. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Sheffield United are willing to sell Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye, 23, to fellow Premier League side Everton this summer. (Football Insider) external-link