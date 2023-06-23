Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus have set a £52m asking price for Federico Chiesa, 25, with Liverpool keen on the Italy forward, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are pursuing a deal for Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, with Spain's David de Gea, 32 looking increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this summer. (90min) external-link

United are also looking at Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as alternatives to become their new number one. (Sky Sports) external-link

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, who is out of favour at Manchester City, has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich. (Bild - in German) external-link

Tottenham are eyeing Juventus and Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, 26, with new manager Ange Postecoglou keen to bolster his backline. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham believe a third Arsenal offer of around £100m for their captain Declan Rice, 24, is imminent with the transfer saga over the England midfielder close to reaching its conclusion. (Mail) external-link

Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, expects to be granted a free transfer by Chelsea and has agreed a two-year deal with Inter Milan after rejecting an offer from Bayern Munich. (90min) external-link

Borussia Dortmund could target Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as a replacement for Jude Bellingham. (Bild via Caught Offside) external-link

Fulham boss Marco Silva, 45, will not have his head turned by a big-money offer to manage in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal keen on the Portuguese head coach. (Sun) external-link

The Cottagers are also in talks to sign Sevilla's Argentina winger, Lucas Ocampos, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in Torino's 23-year-old Dutch defender Perr Schuurs amid interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United for England centre-back Marc Guehi. (The Athletic) external-link

Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, is attracting the interest of Lazio with his contract set to expire this month (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from Championship side Southampton. The teenager was also attracting attention from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Football insider) external-link

Newly appointed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, is pushing for a deal to be reached for Australia and Melbourne City striker Marco Tilio, 21. (Daily Record) external-link

Fulham want £35m for USA left-back Antonee Robinson, 25, amid interest from Newcastle and Marseille. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United are thinking of giving Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18, the number seven shirt, which was last worn by Cristiano Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has made Leeds' United Statesmidfielder Tyler Adams, 24, a summer target. (The Athletic) external-link

The back page of the Daily Mirror