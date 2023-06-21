Thursday's gossip: Tonali, Rice, Maguire, McTominay, Phillips, Mane
Newcastle United are closing in on a £60m deal for AC Milan's Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali, 23. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester United have joined Arsenal in wanting to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, with the Red Devils considering a player-plus-cash deal involving England defender Harry Maguire, 30, or Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26. (Telegraph - subscription required)
West Ham are keen on bringing McTominay to the club should Rice leave. (Talksport)
Manchester City are also competing for Rice, with West Ham preferring a deal which would see England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, move to London Stadium. (ESPN)
City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, is nearing a move to Saudi Arabia. (Marca - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich are open to Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, leaving the club this summer, with Newcastle interested. (Bild - in German)
The Magpies also want to sign Ruben Neves, 26, on loan after the Portugal midfielder agreed to join Al Hilal from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £47m this week. (Football Insider)
Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, is still hopeful of securing a move to Manchester United this summer. (Mirror)
Spurs have verbally agreed a £17.2m deal to sign Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, 26, from Empoli. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United and Bayern Munich are favourites to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's France striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (L'Equipe - in French)
The Red Devils are considering a move for Inter Milan's Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana, 27. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian)
Burnley are set to sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea, 24, from West Bromwich Albion. (Irish Independent)
Bournemouth are close to completing a £9.5m deal with Roma for Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, 24. (Talksport)
Brentford are in advanced talks to sign Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, 22, from Wolves. (Sky Sports)
Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, has said he may have to move to secure more playing time, opening the door for Liverpool. (Mirror)
Juventus have offered 28-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new deal ahead of his contract expiring in July, but he would prefer a Premier League move, with Manchester United and Newcastle interested. (Foot Mercado - In French)
Italy midfielder Jorginho, 31, wants to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Lazio. (Evening Standard)
Chelsea's Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 30, is nearing an £8m move to Al-Nassr. (Standard)
Fellow Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, could also be leaving for Saudi Arabia with two Pro League clubs interested in the England international. (Athletic - subscription required)
