Fulham want to sign Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, from Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Everton are interested in a move for Crystal Palace and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 30, if Jordan Pickford leaves the club. (Sun) external-link

Leicester City want more than £50m for England midfielder James Maddison, 26, amid interest from Tottenham and Newcastle. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City are close to agreeing personal terms with RB Leipzig's 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal have made an improved offer of £60m for Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are considering ending their interest in Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. (Independent) external-link

Crystal Palace want 75-year-old Roy Hodgson to stay on as manager. (Guardian) external-link

But Newcastle will target the signing of 20-year-old German forward Derry Scherhant from Hertha Berlin. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all made attempts to sign Real Madrid and Uruguay midfielder Fede Valverde, 24, this summer. (Team Talk) external-link

Arsenal have held talks with Southampton over 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia. (90min) external-link

Paris St-Germain want to offload former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer. The 32-year-old Netherlands international spent last season on loan at Roma. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Fulham want £90m for 27-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha amid interest from West Ham. (Mail) external-link

Leeds United have ruled out appointing West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as their new manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is one of the names under consideration for the Leeds job. (Sky Sports) external-link

