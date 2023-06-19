Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain have made Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, their top priority this summer after the departure of Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

England right-back Kyle Walker, 33, wants to stay at Manchester City and is in talks over a contract extension, despite interest from Bayern Munich. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, has received an offer to join the Saudi Pro League. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, is on the verge of signing a new long-term deal at Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

Germany forward Kai Havertz has no intention of signing a new deal at Chelsea, with the 24-year-old a target for Arsenal. (ESPN) external-link

Arsenal have given Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, permission to explore a transfer to the Saudi Pro League. (90min) external-link

Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 29, is happy at Goodison Park and has had no approach from Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

Napoli hope to agree a contract extension with striker Victor Osimhen but admit they would consider an offer 'they cannot refuse' for the 24-year-old Nigerian this summer. (Metro) external-link

Liverpool want to sign Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, from Bayern Munich this summer. (Mirror) external-link

An overachiever who grew up with Arteta Who is new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola?

Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, says his agent was approached by Borussia Dortmund but returning to the Bundesliga is "not his plan". (Goal) external-link

Chelsea are considering whether to trigger the 35m euro (£29.9m) release clause in the Villarreal contract of Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, 21. (ESPN) external-link

Former Spurs defender and Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty, 31, who is currently a free agent, is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. (Sun) external-link

Brighton are considering a move for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are set to miss out on Ajax and Mexico defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, but will press ahead with a move for Fulham and Portugal's 27-year-old midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Guardian) external-link

Galatasaray want to sign Wolves striker Fabio Silva. The 20-year-old Portuguese spent last season on loan at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven. (Express & Star) external-link

Tuesday's Sun back page