Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 29, wants to join Bayern Munich but the German club's opening offer of £60m plus add-ons for the England captain has been deemed too low and they will need to get to at least £100m to have a chance of completing a deal. (Guardian)
Arsenal have submitted a third bid for 24-year-old West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, with the offer made up of an initial £100m and a further £5m in add-ons. (Athletic - subscription required)
Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, signed a contract extension with Manchester United but the Old Trafford club backed out of the deal and have instead offered him a lower salary than they had originally. (Athletic - subscription required)
Liverpool are ready to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, with a bid of more than 300m euros (£258m), according to Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir. (Marca)
Inter Milan are set to make a new bid to loan Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, with a £25.8m option to buy at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Arsenal are closing in on the signings of Ajax's Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, and Chelsea's Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United remain interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, with Bayern Munich also exploring the possibility of recruiting the Netherlands international. (90min)
West Ham are in talks with Juventus over a permanent deal for Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Chelsea. (Sky Italia - in Italian)
Brighton have yet to receive any offers for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and are keen on Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22. (Talksport)
Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs eyeing Juventus' £51m-rated Italy forward Federico Chiesa, 25. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Leeds United are interested in Liverpool's 26-year-old English centre-back Nat Phillips. (Athletic - subscription required)
Real Madrid are considering activating Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler's 17.5m euro (£15m) release clause, but the amount of commission added on top for the 18-year-old is complicating the deal. (ESPN)
Everton have turned down a £4m bid from Ipswich Town for 22-year-old English striker Ellis Simms. (Football Insider)
Former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, is "considering all options" and has not ruled out a move to Saudi Araba following his departure from Nottingham Forest. (Sky Sports)
Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with former Aston Villa, Norwich City and Leicester City boss Dean Smith about their vacant manager's job. (Football Insider)
