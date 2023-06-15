Close menu

Friday's gossip: Maddison, Barnes, Rice, Caicedo, Havertz, Onana, Hojlund

Tottenham have submitted a joint £50m bid to Leicester City for England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and 25-year-old England forward Harvey Barnes. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea could all enter the bidding war for West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice after Arsenal's initial £90m bid was turned down. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Arsenal are continuing to prioritise a deal for Rice and have therefore pulled out of the race to sign 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Times - subscription required)external-link

Caicedo has decided to join Chelsea, with the final negotiations now taking place. (Sky Sport Germany)external-link

Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24, has agreed personal terms with Arsenal, who are yet to finalise a deal with the Blues. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United for the signing of Inter Milan's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, although United have also shortlisted Porto's Portugal keeper Diogo Costa, 23. (Guardian)external-link

Newcastle United remain in pole position to sign Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, 26, with Arsenal braced for bids in the next couple of weeks. (Football Insider)external-link

Atalanta will demand a figure "well in advance" of their club transfer record of £45m for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Manchester United and Chelsea interested in the 20-year-old. (Mail)external-link

Liverpool are interested in Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, who is also admired by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and could be targeted in a swap deal for Portugal forward Bernardo Silva, 28. (RMC Sport, in French)external-link

Arsenal remain in the race to sign Ilkay Gundogan this summer but the 32-year-old's former club Borussia Dortmund have withdrawn their interest in the Germany midfielder, who is out of contract at Manchester City this summer. (Bild, in German - subscription required)external-link

Bayern Munich are leading candidates to sign Napoli's 26-year-old South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, who has also been linked with Manchester United. (Sky Sports)external-link

Saudi club Al-Tawoon has offered 30-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata 50m euros per year (£42.8m) to join them from Atletico Madrid. (Sport, in Spanish)external-link

Borussia Dortmund have joined Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley in the hunt to sign Japan striker Keito Nakamura, 22, from Austrian side LASK. (Mail)external-link

Luton Town have made a move to sign Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 23, from Birmingham City this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca is being linked with the vacant Leicester City manager's job. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

