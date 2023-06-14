Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing England striker Harry Kane, 29, from Tottenham this summer as they feel the fee will be too high. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle are close to agreeing a £50m deal with Inter Milan for 26-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are strong contenders to sign Kai Havertz from London rivals Chelsea, who will demand £70m for the Germany forward, 24. (Guardian) external-link

Juventus want at least 80m euros (£68m) for Dusan Vlahovic, but Chelsea have told the Italians they can pick between five players in a swap deal for the Serbia striker, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Those players include Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Senegal defender, 31, also wanted by Inter Milan. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City will resist loan offers for 20-year-old English midfielder James McAtee, who they want to be involved in their squad next season. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are prepared to match any bid Arsenal make for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, while Bayern Munich are also eyeing up a potential move for the Ecuador midfielder, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, has agreed personal terms over a move to Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Nottingham Forest have rejected a club-record £30m bid for Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, from Brentford. (Sky Sports) external-link

Burnley and Bournemouth lead the race to sign Mali striker El Bilal Toure, 21, from Almeria this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle have been in contact with the representatives of Rennes' French midfielder Desire Doue, who turned 18 this month and has attracted attention from Barcelona and Paris St-Germain. (i news) external-link

Aston Villa have agreed terms with Monchi to leave Sevilla and become sporting director at Villa, where he will reunite with manager Unai Emery. (Football Insider) external-link

Metro back page