Manchester United are willing to sell England winger Jadon Sancho, but while Aston Villa are keen on the 23-year-old, they do not want to pay the Â£60m asking price. (Football Transfers) external-link

Manchester United will lead the race to sign France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, from Paris St-Germain if the Premier League club is taken over by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Metro) external-link

Chelsea are also expected to register an interest in Mbappe after the striker told PSG he did not want to extend his contract with them beyond 2024. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are also keen on signing Mbappe this summer, which will improve Tottenham's chances of keeping England forward Harry Kane, 29, who has also been linked with the Spanish club. (Mail) external-link

However, Kane's representatives have also met PSG officials. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have no plans to reintegrate Â£72m club-record signing Nicolas Pepe in their squad and want to offload the 28-year-old Ivory Coast forward this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, has been offered a deal worth up to Â£20m a season by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach's 22-year-old French midfielder Manu Kone, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with Brentford keeper David Raya, 27, and hope to negotiate a lower fee with the Bees, who want Â£40m for the Spain international. (Standard) external-link

Barcelona and Spain defender Jordi Alba, 34, is in talks with Inter Miami over a move to Major League Soccer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barca are tracking Villarreal's Spanish midfielder Alex Baena, 21, as an alternative to 32-year-old Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. (ESPN) external-link

Coventry City are interested in Chelsea's 20-year-old English defender Bashir Humphreys. (Standard) external-link

