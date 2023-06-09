Close menu

Saturday's gossip: Smith Rowe, Rice, Alvarez, Cancelo, Lavia, Onana, Begovic

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Emile Smith Rowe

West Ham are interested in a deal involving Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, 22, if fellow England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, joins the Gunners. (Sun)external-link

Ajax are demanding £45m for their 25-year-old Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, who has emerged as another option for West Ham to replace Rice. (Guardian)external-link

Bayern Munich's top midfield transfer target is West Ham's Rice but there have been no recent developments and Arsenal are favourites to sign him. (Sky Sport Germany, in German)external-link

Manchester City have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21. (Football Insider)external-link

Talks between Arsenal and Joao Cancelo over a potential move are progressing positively and Manchester City want £45m for the Portugal full-back, 29. (FootballTransfers)external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has blocked Eintracht Frankfurt's attempts to sign Victor Lindelof this summer, viewing the 28-year-old Sweden centre-back as untouchable. (Bild, via Metro)external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Southampton over their Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Football London)external-link

Inter Milan's Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has an agreement in principle with Chelsea but Inter have rejected the Blues' initial £34m bid for the 27-year-old. (Tuttomercatoweb, in Italian)external-link

Chelsea are also interested in AC Milan and France keeper Mike Maignan, 27. (L'Equipe, in French - subscription needed)external-link

Luton Town have held talks with Bosnia keeper Asmir Begovic, 35, who has just left Everton - and have also looked at Bournemouth's Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers, 24. (Telegraph - subscription needed)external-link

Crystal Palace and Fulham are preparing bids for Coventry City and Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 25. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea are waiting to hear whether or not AC Milan will go ahead with the £15m signing of their English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, after sacking directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara. (Telegraph - subscription needed)external-link

Saudi side Al-Ahli are ready to offer Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32, a contract worth £40m a year to leave Manchester City this summer. (Mirror)external-link

Tottenham and Manchester United are both set to walk away from a potential deal for David Raya if Brentford do not lower their asking price of £40m for the 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper. (Standard)external-link

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been told he will have £75m to spend this summer with Leicester's England international James Maddison, 26, their top midfield target and Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, Manchester United's Scotland international Scott McTominay, 26, and Chelsea and England's Conor Gallagher, 23, also under consideration. (Mail)external-link

Alternatively, Newcastle have a transfer budget of £100m to £150m this summer. (Athletic - subscription needed)external-link

Mail
Mail

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport