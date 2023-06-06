Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City are just one match away from completing the Treble.

Victory over Inter Milan on Saturday will mean they add the Champions League to the Premier League and FA Cup they have already won this season.

It would make them just the second English team to win the Treble - the first being their city rivals Manchester United in the 1998-99 season.

But how much do you remember about the Red Devils' most memorable campaign? Take on these 10 questions and see how you get on...

