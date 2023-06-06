Wednesday's gossip: Tielemans, Veiga, Maguire, Zaha, Colwill, Havertz
Aston Villa have joined the race to sign free agent Youri Tielemans, 26, after the Belgium midfielder's departure from Leicester. (Athletic)
Chelsea have joined Barcelona and Liverpool in the race to sign Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old has a £34.4m release clause. (Guardian)
Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30, and hope it could persuade his international team-mate Harry Kane to stay at the club. (Telegraph, subscription needed)
United will look to sell eight players this summer - captain Maguire, striker Anthony Martial 27, midfielders Fred, 30, and 26-year-old Scott McTominay, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, and defenders Alex Telles, 30, Eric Bailly, 29, and Brandon Williams, 22. (Mirror)
Out-of-contract Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, has received a £15m-per-year offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Atletico Madrid are also interested. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, is being offered a salary that could reach £86.2m a year by Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr. (Guardian)
Talks between Arsenal and 22-year-old France defender William Saliba's representatives regarding a new contract are progressing positively. (Football London)
Lille and USA forward Timothy Weah, 23, may be on the verge of an £8.6m summer move to Juventus. (Goal)
Brighton are weighing up an improved bid in the region of £40m for 20-year-old English Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. (Mail)
Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye. The 18-year-old plays for Kustosija in Croatia. (Mail)
Aston Villa have held talks over potential deals to sign Spain defenders Pau Torres, 26, and Aymeric Laporte, 29, from Villarreal and Manchester City respectively. (90min)
Brighton are set to demand significantly more than £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, who is wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. (Telegraph, subscription needed)
Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Chelsea's Germany forward Kai Havertz, 23, if they cannot sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. (Times, subscription needed)
Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 34, has no plans to leave the club this summer despite being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, 40, is to sign a new deal to stay at Wrexham. (TEAMtalk)
