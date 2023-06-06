Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign free agent Youri Tielemans, 26, after the Belgium midfielder's departure from Leicester. (Athletic) external-link

Chelsea have joined Barcelona and Liverpool in the race to sign Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old has a £34.4m release clause. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30, and hope it could persuade his international team-mate Harry Kane to stay at the club. (Telegraph, subscription needed) external-link

United will look to sell eight players this summer - captain Maguire, striker Anthony Martial 27, midfielders Fred, 30, and 26-year-old Scott McTominay, goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, and defenders Alex Telles, 30, Eric Bailly, 29, and Brandon Williams, 22. (Mirror) external-link

Out-of-contract Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, has received a £15m-per-year offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Atletico Madrid are also interested. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, is being offered a salary that could reach £86.2m a year by Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr. (Guardian) external-link

Talks between Arsenal and 22-year-old France defender William Saliba's representatives regarding a new contract are progressing positively. (Football London) external-link

Lille and USA forward Timothy Weah, 23, may be on the verge of an £8.6m summer move to Juventus. (Goal) external-link

Brighton are weighing up an improved bid in the region of £40m for 20-year-old English Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye. The 18-year-old plays for Kustosija in Croatia. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa have held talks over potential deals to sign Spain defenders Pau Torres, 26, and Aymeric Laporte, 29, from Villarreal and Manchester City respectively. (90min) external-link

Brighton are set to demand significantly more than £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, who is wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. (Telegraph, subscription needed) external-link

Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Chelsea's Germany forward Kai Havertz, 23, if they cannot sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. (Times, subscription needed) external-link

Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 34, has no plans to leave the club this summer despite being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, 40, is to sign a new deal to stay at Wrexham. (TEAMtalk) external-link

