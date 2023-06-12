Close menu

Tuesday's gossip: Rice, Guardiola, Gvardiol, Verratti, Donnarumma, Caicedo, Onana

Arsenal are close to agreeing a £100m deal to sign West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Guardian)external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plans to leave the club when his contract expires in 2025. (Guardian)external-link

RB Leipzig will want a fee of at least £75m if they are to sell Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, to Manchester City. (Talksport)external-link

Manchester City rejected Paris St-Germain's offer to include Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, and Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 24, as part of a deal to sign Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva from the Treble winners. (Footmercato - in French)external-link

Arsenal fear Chelsea could beat them to the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 24, by offering the Ecuador international more money. (Football Transfers)external-link

Chelsea have made Cameroon international Andre Onana their primary target as they look to bring in a new keeper and Inter Milan want at least £50m for the 27-year-old. (Evening Standard)external-link

Manchester United are continuing talks with Chelsea about England midfielder Mason Mount but there is still a gap in valuation between the two clubs for the 24-year-old. (Sky Sports)external-link

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 29, as Spurs do not want to sell the England captain, especially to another Premier League side. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are set to contact Brentford to discuss a fee for Spain keeper David Raya. But both Spurs and fellow suitors Manchester United are reluctant to pay the £40m the Bees want for the 27-year-old. (Sky Sports)external-link

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 30, is set to turn down a £30m-per-year offer to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, with Paris St-Germain and Marseille interested in signing the Ivory Coast forward on a free transfer this summer. (Guardian)external-link

Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Wolfsburg's 22-year-old German midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is expected to cost about £15m, and are also looking at Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was a target for Manchester United last year, expects to be playing for Barcelona next season and the 26-year-old is likely to be key to manager Xavi's plans. (Voetbal International, via Manchester Evening News)external-link

Aston Villa are looking to bring in Sevilla sporting director Monchi, who worked with manager Unai Emery at the Spanish club. (Express & Star)external-link

