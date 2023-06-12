Tuesday's gossip: Rice, Guardiola, Gvardiol, Verratti, Donnarumma, Caicedo, Onana
Arsenal are close to agreeing a £100m deal to sign West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Guardian)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola plans to leave the club when his contract expires in 2025. (Guardian)
RB Leipzig will want a fee of at least £75m if they are to sell Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, to Manchester City. (Talksport)
Manchester City rejected Paris St-Germain's offer to include Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, and Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 24, as part of a deal to sign Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva from the Treble winners. (Footmercato - in French)
Arsenal fear Chelsea could beat them to the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, 24, by offering the Ecuador international more money. (Football Transfers)
Chelsea have made Cameroon international Andre Onana their primary target as they look to bring in a new keeper and Inter Milan want at least £50m for the 27-year-old. (Evening Standard)
Manchester United are continuing talks with Chelsea about England midfielder Mason Mount but there is still a gap in valuation between the two clubs for the 24-year-old. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 29, as Spurs do not want to sell the England captain, especially to another Premier League side. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham are set to contact Brentford to discuss a fee for Spain keeper David Raya. But both Spurs and fellow suitors Manchester United are reluctant to pay the £40m the Bees want for the 27-year-old. (Sky Sports)
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 30, is set to turn down a £30m-per-year offer to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, with Paris St-Germain and Marseille interested in signing the Ivory Coast forward on a free transfer this summer. (Guardian)
Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Wolfsburg's 22-year-old German midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is expected to cost about £15m, and are also looking at Nice and France midfielder Khephren Thuram, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who was a target for Manchester United last year, expects to be playing for Barcelona next season and the 26-year-old is likely to be key to manager Xavi's plans. (Voetbal International, via Manchester Evening News)
Aston Villa are looking to bring in Sevilla sporting director Monchi, who worked with manager Unai Emery at the Spanish club. (Express & Star)
