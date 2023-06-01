Last updated on .From the section Sport

Charlotte Worthington won gold at the Tokyo Olympics after becoming the first woman to land a 360-degree backflip in competition

Olympic champions Charlotte Worthington and Joe Choong are among 178 athletes chosen to represent Team GB at the 2023 European Games.

The multi-discipline sports event will take place in Krakow, Poland, from 21 June to 2 July.

Worthington claimed BMX freestyle gold in Tokyo, while Choong won the men's modern pentathlon.

Team GB will compete across 18 Olympic disciplines, with qualification for the 2024 Paris Games on the line in many.

Qualification for the Paris Olympics will be available for those competing in archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, canoe slalom, diving, modern pentathlon, rugby sevens, shooting and table tennis.

Meanwhile, ranking points toward places at the 2024 Games will be awarded to successful athletes in badminton, BMX freestyle, fencing, mountain bike, taekwondo and triathlon.

Karam Singh (known as B-Boy Kid Karam) and Sunni Brummitt (B-Boy Sunni) will make history as the first Britons to take part in breaking at a senior Games. The sport is making its Olympic debut in Paris.

And Ranujo Tomblin will be the first male athlete to represent Team GB in artistic swimming.

Other former Olympic gold medallists picked for the British team include Jade Jones, who won taekwondo titles at the 2012 and 2016 Games, and slalom canoeist Joe Clarke, who won in Rio 2016.

In total, 32 athletes who competed for Team GB in Tokyo have made the squad.

The third edition of the European Games, which have previously been held in Baku (2015) and Minsk (2019), will see around 7,000 athletes from 48 European nations compete across a 12-day sporting programme.

The opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 21 June, at Krakow's Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium.