An independent investigation into allegations of historical racism at Australian Football League (AFL) club Hawthorn has ended with "no adverse findings" made against any individual.

The AFL set up the inquiry in October 2022 to investigate the allegations made by former Indigenous players.

Accusations were made against former Hawthorn head coach Alastair Clarkson, former assistant Chris Fagan and ex-welfare manager Jason Burt.

The trio have denied any wrongdoing.

The allegations were uncovered by a leaked review of the team's treatment of Indigenous people, known as the Binmada report.

Players were reportedly isolated from family, told to leave their partners and one alleges he was urged to terminate a pregnancy.

The AFL said it, and the six unnamed complainants, had agreed to "terminate" the investigation "with no charges to be brought against any person subject to the AFL Rules as a result of the Independent Investigation."

"No adverse findings have been made in the Independent Investigation against any of the individuals against whom allegations have been made," said the governing body in a statement.

"The AFL acknowledges each one of the complainants feels hurt, pain and anguish following their time at the Hawthorn FC.

"The AFL knows that during the long history of our game there have been instances of racism and that players have been marginalised, hurt or discriminated against because of their race and for that we say sorry.

The AFL added it is devoting more resources to "combat racism and the improvement of cultural safety of First Nations players and their families in the AFL and AFLW".

It said Hawthorn could still be charged under its rules "with respect to the commissioning and oversight of the Binmada Report".

Hawthorn said in a statement: "It has been a complex and delicate situation for everyone. We acknowledge that it has had a significant emotional toll on all those involved.

"The club is committed to continue to listen and learn to ensure we create an inclusive environment for our First Nations people.

"The club hopes this creates an opportunity for healing and to address the hurt felt by many."

Clarkson, who led Hawthorn to four championships from 2008-2015, took indefinite leave from his role as head coach of the North Melbourne Kangaroos earlier this month "to focus on his physical and emotional wellbeing".

Last week, Hawthorn chief executive Justin Reeves resigned from his post "due to the personal toll and the need to focus on his wellbeing in what has been a very difficult period for the club".

The AFL added: "From the moment that the Hawthorn Football Club's Binmada report was leaked without any opportunity for input from the persons against whom serious allegations were made, it has been a period of high distress for all parties.

"The AFL wishes to reiterate and acknowledge the significant emotional toll it has taken on everyone affected by this complex and delicate situation - those who told their stories and those who stood accused - and the public nature of how it has played out since late September 2022."

AFL Players' Association chief executive Paul Marsh has previously stated "that the AFL industry has an issue with the treatment of First Nations and multicultural players", with fellow AFL club Collingwood found 'guilty of systematic racism' last year.

Thirteen-time champions Hawthorn are one of the AFL's most successful teams, however, they are currently 16th and third bottom in the table.