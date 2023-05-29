Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham are determined to resist Manchester United's attempts to sign England striker Harry Kane, 29, this summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival. (Mirror) external-link

Erik ten Hag is confident he can persuade Chelsea's 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount to join Manchester United as part of a summer overhaul being demanded by the manager. (Telegraph) external-link

Bayern Munich are prepared to pay £95m sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, with the German side determined to beat Arsenal to the signature of the 24-year-old. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in making a shock move for Arsenal's 24-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs interested in Leicester's James Maddison and the 26-year-old England midfielder could go for around £40m. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace have approached former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter over their vacant managerial position, with Nice also keen on the 48-year-old Englishman. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Liverpool have rejected a permanent transfer offer from abroad for Portugal Under-21 attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho as the Merseyside club are only considering a loan deal for the 20-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

West Ham are leading the race to sign James Ward-Prowse, with Southampton valuing the 28-year-old England midfielder at £40m. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle are confident they can tie Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 25, down to a new contract at St James' Park despite interest from Barcelona. (90min) external-link

Brazilian 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino, who will leave Liverpool this summer, is waiting to see where he would fit in with Real Madrid's plans before taking a decision on moving to Spain. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona boss Xavi has admitted he is in talks with 35-year-old Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi over a sensational summer return to the Camp Nou. (Standard) external-link

Everton are stepping up their interest in 21-year-old Mali striker El Bilal Toure following his return to Almeria's line-up on Sunday. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks over a deal to sign 22-year-old Uruguay and Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte. (90min) external-link

Crystal Palace are considering a loan bid for Chelsea and England Under-19 midfielder Lewis Hall, 18. (Mail) external-link

