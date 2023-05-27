Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects England striker Marcus Rashford to extend his contract with the Old Trafford club, with the 25-year-old's current deal running out at the end of the 2023-24 season. (Viaplay, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Real Madrid will sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund for a deal worth £87m plus a potential £21m in add-ons. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Prospective new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to assess Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, whose loan at Inter Milan from the Blues ends this summer, but the 30-year-old wants to stay at the Italian club. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool have asked to be kept informed about the situation of Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, who is entering the final 12 months of his deal with Wolves and been heavily linked with Barcelona. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Roma could look at 27-year-old Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan as the Midlands club may have to sell players to meet financial fair play (FFP) rules. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Premier League final-day predictions Chris Sutton's Premier League final-day predictions

Tottenham are looking at making a move for Israel winger Manor Solomon, who has been playing for Fulham, after Fifa said the 23-year-old could leave Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are considering a move for 22-year-old French right-back Sacha Boey, who plays for Turkish club Galatasaray. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal refused to put a release clause in 21-year-old England winger Bukayo Saka's new contract and instead gave him a shorter deal than had been expected, which runs until 2027. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Burnley are monitoring the situation of Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho and are open to a permanent or loan move for the 20-year-old Portuguese. (Football Insider) external-link

Belgium striker Divock Origi is set to leave AC Milan and, while clubs in Turkey are interested in the 28-year-old, the former Liverpool forward would prefer a return to the Premier League. (Il Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Brighton are in talks to sign American goalkeeper Brian Schwake, 21, from Scottish club Livingston with Spain stopper Robert Sanchez, 25, considering his future with the Seagulls. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Andoni Iraola, previously a target for Leeds United, is to leave his role as Rayo Vallecano coach. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

The back page of the Daily Star on Sunday