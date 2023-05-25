Last updated on .From the section Sport

Jersey have won one gold, two silver and two bronze medals at Commonwealth Youth Games

Jersey have selected a nine-strong squad for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Five of Jersey's squad are swimmers with Matty Deffains, Oscar Dodds, Megan Hansford, Filip Nowacki, Sam Sterry and Isaac Thompson all selected.

Sprinter Jamie Oldham will represent the island in athletics, while triathletes Luke Holmes and Siena Stephens have also been selected.

The event takes place from 4-11 August, with more than 1,000 athletes expected.

"I am really pleased to be taking a full team of athletes spread across three different sports," said Jersey team leader Andy Hamon.

"I am looking forward to supporting the athletes in achieving their best performances for Team Jersey."