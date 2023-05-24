Thursday's gossip: Mount, Barnes, Kane, Osimhen, Harrison, Palhinha, Kim, Nelson
Manchester United are willing to pay £55m for Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount and are aiming to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the 24-year-old's signature. (Mail)
Mount will discuss his Chelsea future in a meeting with the club's hierarchy next week. (90min)
Mount is leaning towards Manchester United if Chelsea decide to sell. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Gareth Southgate says Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, 30, and 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips' lack of game time is "concerning" as the England manager called the pair up for the upcoming Euro qualifiers. (Guardian)
Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Leicester City's 25-year-old English winger Harvey Barnes. (Independent)
West Ham are also interested in Barnes, as well as Leeds United's English winger Jack Harrison, 26. (Sun)
The Hammers are likely to keep David Moyes as their manager and intend to back him by also targeting Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a potential replacement for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Guardian)
Arsenal plan to sell as many as 14 first-team players to fund eight new signings in major summer rebuild - with the club's record signing, 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, among those set to leave. (Football.London)
Mikel Arteta is willing to let England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 22, leave the Emirates to make room for Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror)
The Gunners are also interested in adding Torino and Paraguay forward Antonio Sanabria, 26, in a deal worth £21.6m. (La Repubblica via Mail)
Manchester United have been told they must pay £140m if they want to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, this summer after agreeing a deal for his club team-mate and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Il Mattino via Mirror)
Napoli are desperately trying to convince Kim to sign a new contract before a release clause comes into effect this summer. (90min)
However, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, still remains Manchester United's first-choice striker option and the club will move early in the window in attempt to make negotiations smoother. (Guardian)
Aston Villa want to secure the long-term futures of England striker Ollie Watkins, 27, and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 28, with new contracts before the transfer window opens. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Inter Milan and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 30, says he knew the Italian side would try to sign him if his move to Chelsea did not work out. (Mail)
Feyenoord are resigned to losing manager Arne Slot to Tottenham. (Football Insider)
Real Betis may return to their long-standing interest in Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 26, if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League. (Estadio Deportivo)
Arsenal have offered England midfielder Reiss Nelson a new deal until 2027, with the option of an extra year, but the 23-year-old also has offers from other Premier League sides, Italy and Spain. (Fabrizio Romano)
Swansea boss Russell Martin has verbally agreed to become the new Southampton manager. (Sky Sports)
Martin, 37, has agreed a three-year deal to become Southampton's new manager, with the relegated Premier League club set to announce his appointment in the coming days. (Sun)
Barcelona have been shocked by hints that France defender Jules Kounde, 24, wants to leave the club, just a year after joining from Sevilla. (90min)
Qatar Sports Investments, who own Paris St-Germain, have made a move to buy eight-time Brazilian Serie A champions Santos. (Mirror)
