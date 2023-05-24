Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are willing to pay £55m for Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount and are aiming to beat Liverpool and Arsenal to the 24-year-old's signature. (Mail) external-link

Mount will discuss his Chelsea future in a meeting with the club's hierarchy next week. (90min) external-link

Mount is leaning towards Manchester United if Chelsea decide to sell. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Gareth Southgate says Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, 30, and 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips' lack of game time is "concerning" as the England manager called the pair up for the upcoming Euro qualifiers. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Leicester City's 25-year-old English winger Harvey Barnes. (Independent) external-link

West Ham are also interested in Barnes, as well as Leeds United's English winger Jack Harrison, 26. (Sun) external-link

The Hammers are likely to keep David Moyes as their manager and intend to back him by also targeting Fulham's Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, as a potential replacement for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal plan to sell as many as 14 first-team players to fund eight new signings in major summer rebuild - with the club's record signing, 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, among those set to leave. (Football.London) external-link

Mikel Arteta is willing to let England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 22, leave the Emirates to make room for Leicester and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror) external-link

The Gunners are also interested in adding Torino and Paraguay forward Antonio Sanabria, 26, in a deal worth £21.6m. (La Repubblica via Mail) external-link

Manchester United have been told they must pay £140m if they want to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, this summer after agreeing a deal for his club team-mate and South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Il Mattino via Mirror) external-link

Napoli are desperately trying to convince Kim to sign a new contract before a release clause comes into effect this summer. (90min) external-link

However, Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, still remains Manchester United's first-choice striker option and the club will move early in the window in attempt to make negotiations smoother. (Guardian) external-link

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term futures of England striker Ollie Watkins, 27, and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 28, with new contracts before the transfer window opens. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Inter Milan and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 30, says he knew the Italian side would try to sign him if his move to Chelsea did not work out. (Mail) external-link

Feyenoord are resigned to losing manager Arne Slot to Tottenham. (Football Insider) external-link

Real Betis may return to their long-standing interest in Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca, 26, if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League. (Estadio Deportivo) external-link

Arsenal have offered England midfielder Reiss Nelson a new deal until 2027, with the option of an extra year, but the 23-year-old also has offers from other Premier League sides, Italy and Spain. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Swansea boss Russell Martin has verbally agreed to become the new Southampton manager. (Sky Sports) external-link

Martin, 37, has agreed a three-year deal to become Southampton's new manager, with the relegated Premier League club set to announce his appointment in the coming days. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona have been shocked by hints that France defender Jules Kounde, 24, wants to leave the club, just a year after joining from Sevilla. (90min) external-link

Qatar Sports Investments, who own Paris St-Germain, have made a move to buy eight-time Brazilian Serie A champions Santos. (Mirror) external-link

