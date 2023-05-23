Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are prepared to sell as many as eight first-team players this summer, with Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, among their targets. (Mirror) external-link

The Gunners are interested in pursuing a deal for Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan if the 32-year-old cannot agree a new contract with Manchester City. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid have added Liverpool's Scotland captain Andy Robertson, 29, to a list of possible replacements for France left-back Ferland Mendy, 27. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich have identified Manchester City's Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, 23, as a possible summer transfer target. (Bild - in German) external-link

Manchester United are considering signing two new centre-forwards - but there is not huge confidence at the club that a deal with Tottenham will be possible for England captain Harry Kane, 29. (90min) external-link

Ajax's Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, has rejected a contract extension at the club and his agent believes "now is the right time" for the 22-year-old to leave. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Everton plan to sell 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana for £60m to fund their summer transfer plans. (Football Insider) external-link

France centre-back Jules Kounde has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club his summer, however the La Liga side would only consider offers in the region of 80m euros (£69.4m) for the 24-year-old. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Name the Premier League referees You've been identifying Premier League players in our daily quiz all season - but can you name these five referees in Wednesday's quiz?

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and could look for a return to Europe. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus have reiterated that 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is not for sale following a points deduction which is likely to see the club miss out on Champions League football. (90min) external-link

Turkish club Fenerbahce are leading the race to sign Belgium striker Divock Origi from AC Milan, who are willing to sell the 28-year-old just one year after his move from Liverpool. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham are considering making an approach to Feyenoord for manager Arne Slot. (Guardian) external-link

Slot will become the new Spurs manager if his agent can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract on Wednesday. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham have given Slot assurances he would be in control of transfers. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United will hold a transfer summit this week to finalise the club's targets, however wage restrictions are likely to hinder their ability to sign numerous elite players. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bidders for Manchester United are hopeful of an announcement over a preferred bidder as early as Friday. (Independent) external-link

Express back page: 'Eddie's readies'