Sunday's gossip: Mac Allister, Kimmich, Gundogan, Cancelo, Scammaca, Tierney
Liverpool have almost agreed personal terms with Brighton and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, although a deal is not yet done. (Fabrizio Romano)
Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has told the club's board to block any bids for Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma, 26, with Mac Allister and 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo set to leave the Seagulls this summer. (Football Insider)
Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in a summer move for Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 28. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester City will offer Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 32, a new deal until June 2024 with an option for a further season, amid interest from Barcelona. (Fabrizio Romano)
West Ham boss David Moyes is planning to leave the club at the end of the season. (Football Insider)
Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo is being monitored by Barcelona, with Bayern Munich unlikely to extend the 28-year-old's loan stay. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
However, City are keen to do a swap deal with Bayern Munich for Kimmich that would allow the Bundesliga giants to keep Cancelo. (Mirror)
Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, this summer, with Manchester City and Aston Villa also interested. (Football Insider)
Chelsea want to make a summer move for Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, who is valued at around £40m. (Givemesport)
West Ham are willing to let Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca return to Serie A just one year after joining from Sassuolo, with AC Milan keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
