Saturday's gossip: Mendy, Maguire, Haaland, Slot, Saliba, Loftus-Cheek, Zaha
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham could make a surprise move for Chelsea's Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, as they look to replace French shot-stopper Hugo Lloris, 36, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun)
Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire could move to West Ham or Tottenham with the 30-year-old out of favour with boss Erik ten Hag. (Football Transfers)
Interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he tried to sign Norwegian forward Erling Haaland during his first stint at Stamford Bridge, before the 22-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund. (Mail)
Tottenham are the leading contenders to land Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as their new manager at the end of the season, with the Dutch side fearing he wants to move to England. (Sky Sports)
William Saliba is attracting interest from three unnamed clubs, as Arsenal continue to negotiate a new contract with the 22-year-old France centre-back. (Mirror)
Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, is reportedly keen on a move to AC Milan, who have earmarked him as a priority target for the summer transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano)
Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish has heaped praise on manager Roy Hodgson ahead of contract talks between the veteran boss and the club. (Standard)
Palace and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 30, who is currently on loan at Manchester United, is close to agreeing a move to Rangers this summer. (Mail)
Following the announcement of his departure from Manchester United, England defender Phil Jones, 31, is "taking some time" to weigh up his next move. (Lancashire Telegraph)
The agent of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, recently met with Turkish side Fenerbahce, fuelling rumours the Ivory Coast international could leave this summer. (Goal)
Lucas Moura is assessing his options after deciding to leave Tottenham, with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer and Serie A having approached the 30-year-old Brazilian attacker. (Fabrizio Romano)
West Ham will allow manager David Moyes to decide his own future if he leads them to glory in the Europa Conference League. (Mail)
South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, has held preliminary talks with Paris St-Germain, as the French giants join Manchester United in the race for the Napoli defender. (Mirror)
PSG are set to step up their attempts to lure Jose Mourinho away from Roma, with players close to the Portuguese manager fearing he will depart the Italian club this summer. (Mail)
Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head to secure the services of Gent's Nigerian forward Gift Orban, 20. (FourFourTwo)
- Friday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment