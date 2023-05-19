Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham could make a surprise move for Chelsea's Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, as they look to replace French shot-stopper Hugo Lloris, 36, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire could move to West Ham or Tottenham with the 30-year-old out of favour with boss Erik ten Hag. (Football Transfers) external-link

Interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he tried to sign Norwegian forward Erling Haaland during his first stint at Stamford Bridge, before the 22-year-old moved to Borussia Dortmund. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham are the leading contenders to land Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as their new manager at the end of the season, with the Dutch side fearing he wants to move to England. (Sky Sports) external-link

William Saliba is attracting interest from three unnamed clubs, as Arsenal continue to negotiate a new contract with the 22-year-old France centre-back. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea's England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, is reportedly keen on a move to AC Milan, who have earmarked him as a priority target for the summer transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Crystal Palace co-owner Steve Parish has heaped praise on manager Roy Hodgson ahead of contract talks between the veteran boss and the club. (Standard) external-link

Palace and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 30, who is currently on loan at Manchester United, is close to agreeing a move to Rangers this summer. (Mail) external-link

Following the announcement of his departure from Manchester United, England defender Phil Jones, 31, is "taking some time" to weigh up his next move. (Lancashire Telegraph) external-link

The agent of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, recently met with Turkish side Fenerbahce, fuelling rumours the Ivory Coast international could leave this summer. (Goal) external-link

Lucas Moura is assessing his options after deciding to leave Tottenham, with clubs from Saudi Arabia, Major League Soccer and Serie A having approached the 30-year-old Brazilian attacker. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham will allow manager David Moyes to decide his own future if he leads them to glory in the Europa Conference League. (Mail) external-link

South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, has held preliminary talks with Paris St-Germain, as the French giants join Manchester United in the race for the Napoli defender. (Mirror) external-link

PSG are set to step up their attempts to lure Jose Mourinho away from Roma, with players close to the Portuguese manager fearing he will depart the Italian club this summer. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head to secure the services of Gent's Nigerian forward Gift Orban, 20. (FourFourTwo) external-link

