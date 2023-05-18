Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and Newcastle United have emerged as the likeliest clubs to sign Bayern Munich and Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 31, following a disappointing debut season in Germany. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Fulham are among the clubs interested in Gent's 20-year-old Nigerian forward Gift Orban. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester United are finalising their summer transfer plans, with Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, back on their shortlist along with Napoli's South Korea defender defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mirror) external-link

As well as Brighton's Argentina World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, Liverpool are monitoring Chelsea's England midfielder Mason Mount, 24, while Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, is another player being assessed. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Liverpool are also admirers of Feyenoord and Turkey midfielder Orkun Kokcu, 22, as an alternative to Mac Allister and England and Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Football Transfers) external-link

Manchester City are interested in signing RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol with the German club asking for £85m for the 21-year-old. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, is wanted by AC Milan who are looking to rebuild following their Champions League semi-final defeat by Inter Milan. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

Tottenham have opened talks over appointing Feyenoord's Dutch boss Arne Slot as their new manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Ecuador midfielder Kendry Paez has reportedly signed for Chelsea for a fee of £20m with the 16-year-old also attracting interest from Manchester United. (El Canal del Futbol, via Mirror) external-link

Brentford are set to open contract talks with England forward Ivan Toney, 27, at the end of the season despite his eight-month ban from football for betting offences. (Mail) external-link

The Bees, meanwhile, want to sign Coventry City's Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 24, to cover in Toney's absence from the team. (Talksport) external-link

Real Madrid's comprehensive defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final could accelerate the exit of their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti. (Guardian) external-link

Swansea boss Russell Martin is one of the leading candidates to become Southampton's new manager. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brighton's 21-year-old winger Simon Adingra is wanted by clubs in Germany and France following a successful loan in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise. (90min) external-link

Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham, 17, the younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Wales forward Steve Morison, 39, is under serious consideration to return as Cardiff City manager - eight months after being sacked by the club. (Wales Online) external-link

