Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has met 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's representatives about the possibility of the French champions signing the England captain. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Real Madrid want to sign France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, from PSG and Bayern Munich's 22-year-old Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, along with 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Feyenoord are set to offer Dutch manager Arne Slot, 44, a new contract to fend off interest from Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Barcelona want to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, and Brazil striker Neymar, 31, from PSG. (Football Transfers) external-link

Arsenal and Barcelona are interested in 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who wants longer than a one-year deal to stay with Manchester City. (Sport Bild - in German) external-link

Bayern Munich are open to selling Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 31, in the summer and are unlikely to exercise an option to turn 28-year-old Portugal defender Joao Cancelo's loan move from Manchester City into a permanent switch for £60m. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Name the player How will you do in Wednesday's Premier League quiz?

Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks with Arsenal about signing Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, from the Gunners for about £13m. (Standard) external-link

Roma's England forward Tammy Abraham says Chelsea and England defender Reece James, 23, has told his former team-mate to return to Stamford Bridge, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also interested in the 25-year-old. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Standard) external-link

Brighton are expected to sign 27-year-old Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Leeds United will have to secure their Premier League status to have a chance of bringing English midfielder James Milner back to the club, although Brighton remain favourites to land the 37-year-old when his Liverpool contract runs out this summer. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham's list of candidates for their sporting director role includes Tim Steidten, who held a similar role at Bayer Leverkusen, with Brentford's Lee Dykes and Roma's Tiago Pinto also under consideration. (Standard) external-link

Women's Super League side Chelsea are interested in Lyon and USA midfielder Catarina Macario, 23, and PSG's 27-year-old Canada defender Ashley Lawrence, with Denmark forward Pernille Harder, 30, and Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, 29, set to join Bayern Munich in the summer. (Standard) external-link

The back page of the Metro