Manchester United are back in the hunt for midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the 28-year-old Frenchman approaches the end of his contract at Juventus. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Real Madrid remain interested in signing French striker Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain but will not pay a transfer fee for the 24-year-old. (Marca- in Spanish) external-link

Mauricio Pochettino is set to sign a three-year deal to become Chelsea's new head coach. (Telegraph) external-link

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is expecting Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, to leave the club this summer. (Metro) external-link

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst will hold talks with Burnley manager Vincent Kompany once his loan spell ends at Manchester United. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 26, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign RB Leipzig's 23-year-old French defender Mohamed Simakan. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan remain keen to keep Real Madrid's on-loan Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz, 23, at the club next season. (Calciomercato) external-link

Thiago Silva's wife Belle has confirmed that the 38-year-old Brazilian defender intends to stay at Chelsea next season. (Evening Standard) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to make their loan deal for French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20, permanent but Eintracht Frankfurt remain interested in the player. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link