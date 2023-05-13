Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has agreed terms to take over at Chelsea this summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Pochettino wants Mason Mount to stay at Stamford Bridge, although the 24-year-old England midfielder only has one year left on his contract and has not been offered an extension. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool are ready to end the race for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister with a £70m deal for the Brighton and Argentina midfielder. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker, 32, is ready to reject interest from abroad and see out the final 12 months of his contract at Etihad Stadium. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 25, is in line for a pay rise this summer as soon as the club's ownership issues are resolved. (Sun) external-link

Everton would be willing to accept £50m this summer for Belgium defender Amadou Onana if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 26. (Talksport) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly rejected a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City as he did not want to join a 'plastic club'. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Aston Villa are keen on Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 27, and Barcelona's Spain forward Ferran Torres, 23. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

But Torres has insisted he wants to stay with Barcelona and has had no contact with Villa. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich's Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 20, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

The president of Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, Fahad Bin Saad Bin Nafel, has refused to comment on speculation surrounding a move for Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted the quality of player the Old Trafford club can sign has increased over the past year. (90 Min) external-link

Atletico Madrid are in talks with Racing Club de Montevideo over a move for Uruguayan centre-back Santiago Mourino, 21. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Highly rated Liverpool defender Isaac Mabaya, 18, has signed a new contract with the club. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manchester City are close to completing a deal to sign England Under-16s goalkeeper Spike Brits, 15, from AFC Wimbledon. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link