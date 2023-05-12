Saturday's transfer gossip: Rice, Martinez, Bellingham, Silva, Ibanez, Dahoud, Guendouzi
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are ready to step up their interest in West Ham's 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, but Arsenal remain favourites to sign him. (Guardian)
Marseille and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, could replace Rice at West Ham.(Mirror)
Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Aston Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, with Tottenham also in the market for a new keeper. (Mirror)
Chelsea will allow 38-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva to rejoin Fluminense this summer. (Telegraph - subscription)
Manchester United have opened talks with Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae. Liverpool and Paris St-Germain are also interested in the 26-year-old. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid.(90min)
Tottenham are expected to complete the permanent signing of Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski, 23, from Juventus this summer. (PA via Independent)
Tottenham are ready to make Roma's Brazil defender Roger Ibanez, 24, their first summer signing. (La Repubblica via Four Four Two)
Brighton are close to agreeing a deal to sign Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, when his Borussia Dortmund contract expires at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig's 23-year-old French defender Mohamed Simakan, who signed a new contract in December. (Guardian)
Tottenham and Manchester United must pay £40m if they want to sign Spain keeper David Raya, 27, from Brentford this summer. (Evening Standard)
Newcastle could bid £30m for Bayer Leverkusen's 23-year-old French forward Amine Adli, although they expect competition from Bayern Munich and AC Milan. (Guardian)
Nottingham Forest's England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, has been offered to Besiktas when his contract expires in the summer. (Nottingham Post)
- Friday's gossip
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment