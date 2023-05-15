Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is Paris St-Germain's top target as they look to bring in the 28-year-old Portugal midfielder to replace Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

Arsenal are ready to offer West Ham a club-record £90m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, while Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, 30, could be one of a number of players to be sold by the Gunners. (Mail) external-link

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, wants to join a club in the Champions League if the 24-year-old is to leave Brighton this summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Prospective new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold talks with Mason Mount to persuade the 24-year-old England midfielder to extend his contract which runs out in summer 2024. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is thought to be a target for Barcelona, and the Midlands club will want at least £45m if they are to allow the 26-year-old to leave this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle United's interest in 22-year-old Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has a 70m euro (£60.9m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract, has intensified in recent weeks but there has not been any contact between the clubs. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Newcastle are also interested in 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, while the Magpies will face competition from Tottenham for fellow England international and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both want 25-year-old Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, who Ajax could be prepared to sell for £30m. (SPORT1 - in German) external-link

English defenders Phil Jones, 31, and Axel Tuanzebe, 25, are expected to be released by Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, although the German club intend to offer the 25-year-old Switzerland international a new deal. (Independent) external-link

West Ham are looking to appoint a director of football to ease the demands on sporting director Mark Noble and also reduce the influence of manager David Moyes on transfers if he stays. (Guardian) external-link

The Hammers are monitoring 20-year-old United States midfielder Yunus Musah, who is trying to help Valencia avoid relegation from Spain's top flight. (Mail) external-link

Brentford and Spain keeper David Raya, 27, is near the top of Tottenham's transfer list, with French stopper Hugo Lloris, 36, expected to leave Spurs this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Brentford could sign 29-year-old Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who has a 13m euro (£11.3m) release clause, from German club Freiburg. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Tottenham have held talks with Roma sporting director about their director of football role. (The i Newspaper) external-link

